Part Of Amwell Road To Be Closed For Construction

Schematic showing work to be done on part of Amwell Road.

A part of Amwell Road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays from July 28 through August 8, according to the Somerset County Engineering Department.

The part of the road to be closed is between Mettlers Road and Elizabeth Avenue. A marked detour will be in place.

The road closure, necessitated by road excavation and pipe crossings, is part of the County’s 1.25-mile reconstruction of the road between Wortman Street and Elizabeth Avenue started earlier this year.

Daytime construction on the road also continues, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. Contractors regularly close one lane between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The overall project includes new storm sewers, pavement widening and resurfacing, and upgrades to the two traffic signals located at Elizabeth Avenue and Mettlers Road. The road’s shoulders in that area will be widened to allow for bicycle lanes.



