One-Day ‘Pop-Up’ Coronavirus Testing Site Set For Township

A one-day, “pop-up” coronavirus testing center will makes its home at Franklin Middle School Hamilton Street campus on June 3, a township official announced on May 26.

Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said during a virtual Township Council meeting that Franklin is partnering with the Somerset County Health Department and Zufall Health of Somerville in bring the site to the township.

Vornlocker said the site will be in operation for one day, after which the township will “evaluate more” days.

He said the site will use the nasal swab test.

Masks will also be distributed at the site, he said.

Vornlocker said residents can either walk up or drive up to get tested. He said that appointments are welcome, but are not required.

“There is no requirement to be a U.S. citizen,” he said.

The non-profit Zufall Health has medical centers throughout central New Jersey. It’s mission, according to its web site, is “to provide access to quality, affordable and culturally competent healthcare to people and communities who experience barriers to care.”

Vornlocker said the center serves a “diverse underserved, low-income and under-insured population.”

“We’re working with them in that part of our town that meets that description in hopes to see people who have not been able to receive tests for COVID-19,” he said.

He said there will be a “screening process with a doctor if they have not previously had communication via phone or internet.”

Vornlocker said more information on the testing site will be distributed in the days leading up to June 3.

Information on registration and times will be disseminated on the township’s web site, social media and through Nixle, Vornlocker said.

He said the county health department is also creating fliers “that can be distributed throughout the Hamilton Street Business District.”



