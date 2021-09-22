Official: Ida Debris Pickup ‘Going Well’

The township-wide pickup of items destroyed and damaged in Tropical Storm Ida should be completed by September 26, a Township official said.

Pickups of household debris damaged and destroyed by Tropical Storm Ida are “going well” and should be finished by September 26, the Township Manager said.

Manager Robert Vornlocker said in a September 21 email that the company doing the pickups is using three trucks in the project.

The Township Council on September 14 approved an $800,000 emergency appropriation for cleanup and other costs associated with the tropical storm that blew through Franklin at the beginning of the month.

At the same meeting, the Council awarded more than $290,000 in contracts to two Florida-based companies, Ash Britt and Tetra Tech, to do the pickups and monitoring, respectively.

Company officials estimated it would take two weeks to pick up items that residents have placed at their curbside.

So far, they seem to be on schedule, Vornlocker said in the email.

“Pickups are going well,” he wrote. “They have been throughout the northern area of town and as far south as Franklin Park.”

“There are three trucks currently working, two in the north and one in the south,” he wrote.

“At present they anticipate completing pickups by Sunday (Sept. 26),” he wrote.

Only items damaged in teh storm are eligible for pickup. Hazardous materials, appliances containing Freon, such as refrigerators, and anything holding gasoline is not eligible.

Residents should place the items at curbside, so as not to block sidewalks or roads.



