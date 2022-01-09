NJ’s Newest Women’s Football Team Announced At Township Health Club

The fact that the state’s newest entry into the Women’s Football Alliance picked a township health club as its fitness training site is quite fortuitous, considering the team’s name: the Tri-State Warriors.

Warriors’ officials were on hand January 9 at Club Metro, in the Franklin Towne Center at Route 27 and South Middlebush Road, to announce the new team and officially sign its first 26 players.

The team will practice in East Brunswick and play its games in New Brunswick.

The team’s co-owner and offensive coordinator, Richard Harrigan, is a Franklin Park resident, and said he struck up a friendship with Club Metro owner Troy Perez before the idea of having the team train at Perez’ facility was broached.

According to its Facebook page, the Tri-State Warriors Women’s Football Team is a full-contact, 11-on-11 professional tackle team. The team is a Division 2 member of the Women’s Football Alliance.

The WFA, according to its web site, is the “largest, longest running, and most competitive women’s tackle football league in the world.

It’s also somewhat fitting that the Warriors’ home games will be live-streamed by the HSG Network, owned by Franklin High School teacher Howard Gaber. HSG Network also streams some FHS sports teams.

The team’s first game is set for April 9. For more information, go to Tristatewarriors.com.





