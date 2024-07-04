New Parks & Recreation, Youth Center Directors Named

NEW DIRECTOR – Stephen Dahl, the Township’s new Recreation Director, made his public debut at the Independence Day Celebration on July 3 in the Municipal Complex.

The Township has installed new leadership in the Parks & Recreation Department and the Franklin Township Youth Center.

Stephen Dahl takes over the helm of Parks & Rec, according to a July 3 announcement from the Township, and Windy White is the new head of the Youth Center.

Dahl and White made their first public appearances in their new roles at the annual Independence Day Celebration on July 3.

Dahl comes to Franklin from the Somerset County Parks Department, while White is a longtime Parks & Rec employee, most recently serving as Deputy Director of the department..

Dahl has a long background in recreation management, having worked for many years in the industry. He is a NRPA Certified Park and Recreation Professional (CPRP) and previously held the position of Manager of Recreation & Therapeutic Recreation for the Somerset County Park Commission, according to a press release from the Township.

YOUTH CENTER LEADER – Windy White was also named Director of the Franklin Township Youth Center. (File photo).

In his new position, Dahl will oversee all recreational programs, facilities, and events, ensuring they meet the needs and interests of our Township. He will also be instrumental in developing new initiatives to promote inclusive and engaging recreational opportunities for people of all ages and abilities, according to the release.

In her new role as head of the Lewis Street center, White will oversee all aspects of the Youth Center’s operations, including program development, staff management, and community outreach. Her focus will be on expanding services, enhancing the quality of youth programs, and fostering a safe and supportive environment for all youth participants, according to the release.

This year White was awarded the New Jersey Parks & Recreation Association George T. Cron Memorial Scholarship, and also completed the Rutgers University Strategic Communications for Public Leaders program, according to the release.

“We are incredibly excited to have Mr. Dahl join our team and Ms. White step into this new and important role,” Township Manager Bob Vornlocker said in the release. “I am confident that under their joint leadership, our Recreation Department will continue to thrive and make a lasting impact in our community.”





