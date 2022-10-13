New Middlebush Skate Park Becoming Destination Spot

The new Middlebush skate park is open.

The new Middlebush Park skate park is already garnering attention.

The new park, located next to the basketball courts, is smaller than the one it replaced, but is considered by skaters as an upgrade.

The $309,000 skate park is made entirely of poured concrete, vastly different than the metal ramps that were placed on the concrete floor in the previous park.

The park is getting favorable reviews by users, some of whom come from out of town.

Somerville resident Evelyn Vargas gave the park the thumbs-up.

The new park, she said, is “smoother to ride.”

“Before it was metal ramps just put on concrete, so it was a little bit more difficult,” she said.

Vargas, 21, was the lone user of the park one weekday afternoon. She said she was there to practice.

“It’s the closest park to Somerville,” she said.

An Instagram poster dedicated to skate parks, NJGrind, also gave the park a favorable review.

“This new concrete set up in Middlebush Park is about 3/4 the size of the previous skatepark, but still a major improvement in my opinion,” the post reads. “The flow is simply either back and forth or circular, which makes this park easily crowded.”

“Still I believe this park is tons of fun, with potential for creative skating and plenty of mellow obstacles to learn new tricks on,” the post reads.

The new, fenced-in park is smaller than the one it replaced, which has left a sizeable concrete slab.

The use of that slab is “to be determined,” said Carl Hauck, the head of the township’s Public Works Department.



