National Civics Day Celebrated At Youth Center

Three township residents were among five people honored October 22 at the National Civics Day celebration held at the Franklin Youth Center on Lewis Street.

Township residents honored during the ceremony were Somerset County Commissioner Director Shanel Robinson, who was given the Unity Award; the Rev. Catina Jackson, who was given the #CitizenStrong Award, and Week of the People president Percy Sanders, who was also given the #CitizenStrong Award.

Also honred were Somerset County Clerk Steve Peter, who was given the Democracy Award, and Franklin Township Schools Assistant Superintendent Dan Loughran, who was given the Diversity Award.Daniel Loughran

National Civics Day is October 27, the day in 1787 when The Federalist Papers were first published. The Federalist Papers were a series of arguments for the proposed federal system of U.S. government and form the foundation to the U.S. Constitution. The papers were written anonymously – under the pen name “Publius” – by Alexander Hamilton, John Jay and James Madison.

National Civics day commemorates the importance of civics education in the United States.

The local celebration was coordinated by Douette “Doc” Cunningham, who also served as M.C. Township Councilwoman Kimberly Francois was on hand to present the awards.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live-streamed the event:

Here are some scenes from the day:





