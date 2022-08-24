Motorcycle Bandit Robs Franklin Park Chase Bank

An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from Chase Bank on Route 27 in Franklin Park on August 22 by a man who escaped on a motorcycle, authorities said.

Township police were notified about the robbery at about 2:08 p.m., according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

WItnesses said a man entered the bank and demanded money from multiple tellers, all of whom gave him cash, according to the release.

The man made his getaway on a motorcycle, the release said.

The man was described as being approximately 5’6” wearing black shoes, black pants, black shirt, black mask and a black motorcycle helmet and goggles, according to the release.

Franklin Township Police Department officers responded to the scene and canvassed the area in search of the suspect, the release said. Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit along with detectives from the FTPD responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Authroties ask anyone with information on the robbery to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



