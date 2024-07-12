Quantcast

More Than $3 Million In Road Resurfacing Contracts Awarded By Council

Added by Bill Bowman on July 12, 2024.
Saved under Taxes, Taxes at Work, Township Council, Township Council

More than $3 million in road reconstruction contracts were approved July 9 by the Township Council.

The five contracts total $3,248,933.94.

DeSantis Construction of Somerset received two contracts, one worth $761,188.59 for the resurfacing of Cornelius Way, and the second worth $662,244.48 for the resurfacing of the Mosher Road area.

Z Brothers Concrete Contractors of Sayreville received a $640,330 contract for the resurfacing of Home and Ambrose streets.

Top Line Construction of Somerville received a $614,943.92 contract for the Blackwells Mills Road reclamation and resurfacing.

Fischer Contracting of Scotch Plains received a $570,226.95 contract for the Suydam Road area resurfacing.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …