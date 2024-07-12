More Than $3 Million In Road Resurfacing Contracts Awarded By Council

More than $3 million in road reconstruction contracts were approved July 9 by the Township Council.

The five contracts total $3,248,933.94.

DeSantis Construction of Somerset received two contracts, one worth $761,188.59 for the resurfacing of Cornelius Way, and the second worth $662,244.48 for the resurfacing of the Mosher Road area.

Z Brothers Concrete Contractors of Sayreville received a $640,330 contract for the resurfacing of Home and Ambrose streets.

Top Line Construction of Somerville received a $614,943.92 contract for the Blackwells Mills Road reclamation and resurfacing.

Fischer Contracting of Scotch Plains received a $570,226.95 contract for the Suydam Road area resurfacing.





