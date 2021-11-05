More Than 120 School Staffers Not Vaccinated; Required Testing Has Begun

A total of 127 township school staff – just about 10 percent – have not been vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, a district official said.

Seven more staffers are in the process of being fully vaccinated, meaning they “are either between the first and second dose of the vaccine or have had that second dose within the last two weeks,” district spokeswoman Mary Clark said in a November 3 email.

Clark said she could not break down how many of those unvaccinated staffers are teachers and how many are support staff.

The school district employs about 1,250 staffers.

Staffers are considered “unvaccinated” for testing purposes if they are unvaccinated, have not submitted proof of their vaccination status or are not fully vaccinated, meaning they have only had one vaccine in a two vaccine course or have completed their vaccination course less than two weeks ago, Clark said.

School staff were required to get vaccinated by October 18 under an executive order issued by Governor Phil Murphy. If they do not get the vaccine, they are subject to Covid-19 tests once or twice a week, under the Executive Order.

Clark said the testing has begun.

“The testing is weekly, conducted in the schools or (board administration) building for staff from that campus,” she wrote on November 5.

“The saliva testing supplies and the sample analysis are provided by Mirimus, the testing organization assigned to the district by the NJ Department of Health,” she wrote.



