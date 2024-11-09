Missing Township Man Found After Two-Day Search

An 88-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease, who wandered away from his home on November 6, was found by law enforcement authorities more than 48 hours later, police said.

Monroe Mobley was found in an unidentified wooded section of the township at about 5:15 p.m. November 8, according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

Mobley went for a walk from his home at about 4:30 p.m. November 6, the release said. His relatives notified police after he had not returned for several hours.

Police coordinated with multiple agencies, and a large-scale search effort began that included the use of K-9 units and drones, according to the release.

The agencies searching for Mobley were: Somerset County Office of Emergency Management, New Jersey Search and Rescue, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, NJ Department of Corrections, Franklin Township Fire Prevention, State Park Police K-9 Jetty, and New Jersey State Police.

Police established a command center in the parking lot of Quail Brook Park on New Brunswick Road.

“It is with great joy that I can share this evening Mr. Monroe Mobley was safely reunited with his family after being reported missing for over 48 hours,” Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather said in the release. “The Mobley family, our first responders, and our community worked together to bring a miracle to Franklin Township just before the holidays.”

“This rescue effort was a true testament to the dedication of our police department and our partners,” Maeweather said in the release. “Today is a proud day for our community, and I want to remind everyone to prioritize the elderly and at-risk members of our population. Everyone needs a hand sometimes, and together, we can make a difference.”

The release said that the incident underscores the importance of awareness and preparedness, especially with families who have elderly loved ones.

For more information on Alzheimer’s disease and caregiving resources, please visit the National Institute on Aging’s Alzheimer’s Disease Fact Sheet:

