McDonald’s Eyes Former Burger King Site In Rutgers Plaza

McDonald’s has its eye on the former Burger King site in Rutgers Plaza.

McDonald’s USA has made an application with the Planning Board to build a 4,456 square foot restaurant on the site of the former Burger King. The current building would be demolished to make way for the new restaurant.

The new restaurant would be about 900 square feet larger than the former Burger King building, according to the application.

The new restaurant would feature a dual-lane drive-thru, according to plans submitted to the Township.

It’s not clear from the application documents what the fate would be of the McDonald’s in the Village Plaza, across Easton Avenue from Rutgers Plaza.

“I would suspect that question will be raised at the hearing,” Mark Healey, the Township’s principal planner, said in an email.

Healey said the application is scheduled to be heard at the Board’s November 9 meeting.

In addition to the building, the project entails new landscaping, traffic circulation patterns and lighting, according to the application.

Healey said this application is not connected to a plan submitted by Levin Management, the owner of Rutgers Plaza, to demolish the former K-Mart building and attached stores and build a four-story apartment building.

Levin has withdrawn its Zoning Board of Adjustment application for the project and has scheduled an October 12 “informal hearing” before the Planning Board to discuss changing the zoning of the former K-Mart building area to allow for residential uses. The plaza is currently zoned General Business, which does not allow for residential construction.

The Township Council at its September 28 meeting killed a plan for several Council members and Township Attorney Lou Rainone to meet with Levin officials and their attorney to discuss Levin's idea.








