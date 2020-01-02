Life Story: William G. Oberlander, Jr., 88; U.S. Army Vet

William G. Oberlander, Jr. of Somerset died January 1 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 88.

Born in Queens, New York, he lived in the Hollis section of Queens, Manhasset, New York and Parlin before moving to Somerset in 1993.

Bill served in the US Army during the 1950s, stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska as a Sgt. First Class. Upon his discharge he joined the family business, Haras & Company, Foreign Freight Forwarding in Jersey City. He was the company’s Vice President when he retired in 1996. After his retirement Bill enjoyed working at Adesa Auctions in Manville for seven years.

With his wife, Jean, he enjoyed traveling the world and together they visited 62 countries. Bill was also a parishioner of St. Matthias RC Church, Somerset and a former member of the Knights of Columbus.

Also affectionately known as ‘Obie’, ‘Willy’, ‘Pop’ and ‘Clemster’, Bill will always be remembered by his family and friends for his quirky sayings, sense of humor and his endless stories.

He is predeceased by his parents, William & Sarah Oberlander; grandson, David E. Snyder; and sister, Marilyn A. Gregory.

Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Jean; daughters and sons-in-law, Janet & Gregory Snyder, Jill & Michael David and Jeryl & Jerry Kapica; son, William G. Oberlander, III; grandchildren, Paul & John Snyder, Jennifer Klump (Gary), Katelin David, Sarah Vitale (Stephen), Matthew Kapica, and William & Bertram Oberlander; brother and sister-in-law, Robert & Aileen Oberlander; and many nieces & nephews.

Visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. January 6 at St. Matthias RC Church, 170 JFK Boulevard, with a Mass to follow. Cremation will be held privately under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

At the request of the family, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the following charities: St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105; Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607; Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23453; or to Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Boulevard, PO Box 6000, Boys Town, Nebraska 68010.





