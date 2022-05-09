Life Story: Vincent Verdi, 92; Avid Photographer

Vincent F. Verdi of Franklin Park passed away on May 8 at St. Peter’s Medical Center in New Brunswick. He was 92.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, he lived in Edison before moving to Franklin Park in the late 1980s.

He attended Penn State College, graduating with a master’s degree in chemistry.

He worked as a Chemist for Merck & Company in Rahway, before becoming an independent insurance agent. Vincent was an avid photographer. In his later years, he enjoyed woodworking, lapidary, enamel work on metal and started to learn how to craft stained glass.

Vincent is predeceased by his father, Francis Baldi; mother and stepfather, Mary and Joseph Verdi; and former spouse, Marie Verdi.

Surviving are his sons, Vincent of New York City and Frank of Franklin Park; daughters and sons-in-law, Marie Alane & Ralph Squire of Lakeland, Florida and Maureen & Robert Pietrocola of Ridgewood; longtime companion, Elaina Cue of Franklin Park; four grandchildren, Michelle, Robert, Sabrina and Christina; and great-granddaughters, Mariana, Milana and Mia.

Visitation will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. May 13 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Kendall Park.

Burial to follow in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.



