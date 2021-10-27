Life Story: Thomas A. Efthimiou, 91; Korean War Veteran

Thomas A. Efthimiou of Franklin Park passed away on October 25 at Princeton Medical Center.

He was born in the Bronx on October 28, 1929 and lived there until moving to Franklin Park in 1978.

Tom served with the US Army in Korea, was a member of the VFW in Kendall Park, and was always very proud to be a veteran.

Until his retirement in 1994, Tom was a partner and plant manager at Envirochem, Inc., a producer of industrial cleaning products in South River.

Tom was predeceased by his wife, Teresa (Pezzella), his parents, Christos, and Martha (Kumpunen) Efthimiou, his three brothers, Paul, Ralph and Edwin, and one grandson.

Surviving are Tom’s son Christopher (from a previous marriage) and his wife Stephanie Efthimiou, grandchildren Katie and Daniel, great-grandchildren Olivia and Daniel, and many brothers-and-sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews with their children.

Tom was a kind and generous man with a true zest for life. He will be dearly missed by those whose lives he touched.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:15 a.m. October 30 at St. Augustine Church, 45 Henderson Road, Kendall Park.

Visitation will be at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street from 8:30-9:30 a.m. preceding the Mass.

Interment will be at St. Raymond’s Cemetery, 1201 Balcom Avenue in the Bronx on November 1 at 11:30 a.m.



