Life Story: Seewattie Kesrilall, 62

Seewattie Kesrilall, of Somerset passed away February 6 at home. She was 62.



Loving wife of the late Jaiprakash Somar (died 2007); devoted mother of Nishan (wife Carmen) Somar and Savitri Somar; beloved sister of Dadzo Kesrilall and Dadagee Kesrilall; cherished grandmother of Shane and Alyssa.



Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. February 11 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street. For those wishing to attend the visitation virtually via Zoom please click HERE and enter passcode 431202.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. February 12 at Franklin Memorial Park, 1800 Route 27, North Brunswick, with cremation to follow.



