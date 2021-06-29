Quantcast

Life Story: Raymond G. Werensly, 89; Past Commander Of American Legion Post 478

Added by Bill Bowman on June 29, 2021.
Saved under Obituaries

Raymond G. Werensly of Somerset died June 26th at RWJUH at Somerset, Somerville. He was 89.

Born in Bloomfield, Mr. Werensly resided in Somerset for more than 35 years.

Prior to his retirement in 1998, he worked as a Custodian for the Franklin Township Board of Education for 5 years; prior to that he was the proprietor of Linden Exhibits for more than 20 years, located in Linden. Ray enjoyed gardening in his free time.

He was a member and Past Commander of the American Legion Post 478, Franklin Township.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Judith (Atrochin) Werensly; two sons, Steven Werensly and David Werensly and his fiancee Katie; a sister, Jean Lyons, and two grandchildren, McKenna and Dallas.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. July 1 and 9-10:30 a.m. July 2, followed by a Funeral Service. Entombment at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick with full Military Honors.

Memorial Gifts can be made to Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

