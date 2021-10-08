Life Story: Pastor Isaac L. Johnson, III, 63; Associate Pastor At New Destiny Family Worship Center

Pastor Isaac L. Johnson, III of Somerset passed away on October 4 at home. He was 63.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he lived in Somerset since the early 2000s.

Pastor Johnson worked as a Facilities Manager for SERV Behavioral Health of New Jersey in Middlesex County for the past 25 years. Isaac attended Gateway College of Evangelism where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Theology. He also served as an Associate Pastor at the New Destiny Family Worship Center in North Brunswick.

Isaac was first and foremost passionate about his faith and ministry and truly enjoyed dedicating his time to New Destiny. He was honored and found fulfillment in being a teacher and spreading his devotion to the Lord. He also enjoyed reading and writing, listening to Earth, Wind & Fire, TD Jakes and Christian music. He especially loved grilling and would delight in telling everyone about how he “sous-vide” a steak or smoked up some ribs. He enjoyed baking treats and loved whipping up his mother’s recipes such as her famous banana nut bread.

Isaac adored watching action movies with his wife and sons and constantly memorized lines and recanted movie lines with them in any given situation. Isaac loved time with his family and friends and sharing stories with us all. After raising four wonderful men with his devoted wife, he enjoyed the special bond he found with his daughters-in-law, Carmen and Imani, always making sure “his girls” were good and taken care of. He by far took so much pride and loved to share pictures of his heart and joy, his grandson Lando. “Grandpa Fabio” enjoyed playing with him every chance he had and always talked to him and called him, “my boy.”

Anyone who had the honor of knowing this Gentle Giant, knows this man was the kindest soul and would always try to be there for anyone who needed him. A most loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, teacher, and friend, Isaac Lester Johnson III has left an amazing legacy behind and will be deeply missed and forever loved.

He was predeceased by his parents, Isaac L. Johnson Jr. and Gwendolyn Johnson.

Surviving is his wife of 36 years, Margalie (Gracia); sons, Joel Timothy Johnson, Frankie Lee Terrell Johnson (with Carmen Otero), Isaac Lester Johnson, IV, and Michael Gabriel Johnson (with Imani Pittman); brothers, Reginald Lee Johnson of Gainesville, Florida and Terrell Johnson (with Tara Johnson) of Acworth, Georgia; sister, Gwenitha Johnson of Point of Rocks, Maryland; and grandson, Lando Taino Johnson. As well as several sisters and brothers from his extended families.



Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. October 14 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Funeral services to follow at 10 a.m. October 15 at the funeral home, with committal service and interment to follow in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.

For those wishing to attend the Friday services virtually via Zoom please click: HERE and use passcode 454696.



