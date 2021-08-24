Life Story: Norene Edith Powell, 72; Former Franklin Teacher

Norene Edith Powell, a longtime resident of Franklin Township, passed away on August 17 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 72.



Born in Newark and raised in Rahway, Norene lived in Somerset since 1964.



She worked as a school teacher for the Franklin Township Board of Education for 32 years before retiring in 2011. Norene was a lifelong advocate. She had a passion for working for causes that helped others who were in need. An example of this was her work and avid support for the Special Olympics and other such beneficial non-profit organizations.



Norene was a lover of nature and gardening. She enjoyed painting, skiing, traveling, photography and dancing. Once in a while, she even ventured to try her luck at playing the Roulette Wheel in Atlantic City. Most important to Norene was having fun laughing, dancing and spending time with her beloved sons, family and friends. While she was a teacher she created a garden for one of the Franklin Township Schools. She was also a member of the NJEA (New Jersey Education Association) Teachers’ Union.



Norene was predeceased by her daughter, Pia Salawu; her father, Norman Powell, Sr. her mother, Elizabeth Powell; and brother, Sedgerick Parker.



Surviving are: her husband, Martin Lewis; sons, Akin and Jason Salawu, both of Somerset; her brother, Dr. Norman Powell, Jr. and wife, Sandra Anez Powell of Annapolis, Maryland; sister, Elaine Georgiana and husband George Georgiana of Somerset; sister in law, Jessie Parker and Sister Kathy Powell McClearn and husband Sylvester McClearn; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be held at noon on August 28 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, with funeral services to begin at 2 p.m. Cremation and Repast will be held privately. For those wishing to attend the visitation and services virtually please click HERE and enter passcode 076087.



At the request of the family please wear a facemask if attending at the funeral home. Thank you so much for your cooperation during this very difficult time during the Life Celebration of Norene Edith Powell.



Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to The My Norene Foundation, 500 Demott Lane, P.O. Box 7373, Somerset, New Jersey 08875.



