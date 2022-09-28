Life Story: Mrs. Sharen Garrison, 67; RU Payroll Tech

Mrs. Sharen Garrison passed away on September 22 at the Complete Care Center in Hamilton. She was 67 years old.

Mrs. Garrison was born in Greenville, South Carolina. She was raised in Franklin Township and graduated from Franklin Township High School. She went on to further her education at the Cittone Institute of Technology in Edison.

She worked for many years at Revlon in Edison before taking a position as a payroll technician at Rutgers University, from which she retired in 2013.

Mrs. Garrison loved to shop and do crafts. She was a good cook but enjoyed dining out as well and was always willing to have a politically charged conversation about current events.

She was predeceased by her mother Mamie Garrett and her older sisters Ann Garrett White and Doris Garrett.

She is survived by her daughter, Breona Garrison and her fiancé Bryan Woodard. She is also survived by her father Berry Garrett, her sister Jackie Harris and her husband Freddie, brother Barry Garrett and her grandson Noah Woodard.

Funeral services will take place on October 3 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street. Friends and family may gather starting at 11 a.m. and the service will begin at noon.



