Life Story: Mildred DeRasmi, 98; Member Of Somerset Senior Citizens Club

Mildred DeRasmi, 98, passed away December 22, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Mrs. DeRasmi was born May 21, 1924, in Raritan to the late Louis and Gina (DiMaggio) Giovannucci. She resided in North Brunswick, before relocating and settling in Somerset.

Mildred was a seamstress in Raritan; after relocating to north Brunswick, she worked as a packing clerk for Chickopee in Milltown. She attended St. Matthias Church in Somerset and was a member of the Somerset Senior Citizens Club.

Mildred enjoyed visiting Atlantic City and playing her luck at a local casino. She also enjoyed gardening, crafting, decorating, and, more lately, coloring.

Mrs. DeRasmi was predeceased by her first husband of 18 years, Anthony “Uncle Tony” Lombardo; her husband of 42 years, Joseph DeRasmi; her five siblings, Joseph Giovannucci, Americus “Starr” Giovannucci, Anita Russo, Mary Filano, and Carmela Tomaro.

She is survived by her stepson, Joseph DeRasmi Jr. and his wife Tammie; her three grandchildren, Nino, Jenny, and Vincent; her two great grandchildren, Avery Marie and Addison and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A visitation will be held on from 3 to 7 p.m. December 29 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. December 30 at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mrs. Mildred DeRasmi’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.



