Life Story: Michael P. Yankowski, 90; Korean Conflict Veteran

Michael P. Yankowski, 90, died September 27 at St. Peter’s University Medical Center in New Brunswick.

Mr. Yankowski was born September 30, 1930 in Elizabeth to the late Peter and Mary Yankowski. He was a lifelong resident of Elizabeth before recently relocating to Somerset.

Michael honorably served in the Army during Korean Conflict. He was a truck driver for ABF Freight, where he worked for many years. Michael was an avid fisherman and loved all kinds of seafood. He also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Yankowski was preceded in death by his wife, Bethel Yankowski; his sons Henry, Richard and James Rucki; his daughters, Mary Lou Puglise, and Penny Moreno.

He is survived by his son William Rucki and his wife Lauren of Brick; his daughter, Debbie Sciacchitano and her husband Lee of Somerset. He is also serviced by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit on October 11 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873. A memorial service will begin at 2:30 P.M. at the funeral home. All services will conclude at the funeral home.



