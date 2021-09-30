Quantcast

Life Story: Michael P. Yankowski, 90; Korean Conflict Veteran

Added by Bill Bowman on September 29, 2021.
Saved under Obituaries

Michael P. Yankowski, 90, died September 27 at St. Peter’s University Medical Center in New Brunswick.

Mr. Yankowski was born September 30, 1930 in Elizabeth to the late Peter and Mary Yankowski. He was a lifelong resident of Elizabeth before recently relocating to Somerset.

Michael honorably served in the Army during Korean Conflict. He was a truck driver for ABF Freight, where he worked for many years. Michael was an avid fisherman and loved all kinds of seafood. He also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Yankowski was preceded in death by his wife, Bethel Yankowski; his sons Henry, Richard and James Rucki; his daughters, Mary Lou Puglise, and Penny Moreno.

He is survived by his son William Rucki and his wife Lauren of Brick; his daughter, Debbie Sciacchitano and her husband Lee of Somerset. He is also serviced by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit on October 11 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873. A memorial service will begin at 2:30 P.M. at the funeral home. All services will conclude at the funeral home.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!