Life Story: Michael G. Obester, 67; Worked At PSEG

Michael G. Obester of Somerset passed away on June 30 at RWJUH at New Brunswick. He was 67.

Born in Elizabeth, resided in Rahway, Michael spent his early years in Linden before moving to Somerset 35 years ago.

He was a graduate of Linden High School, attended University of Alabama, and graduated from DeVry University, Woodbridge.

Mr. Obester worked for PSE&G as a Principal Business System Analyst for the past 15 years.

Michael loved spending time with his family and enjoyed his neighborhood get-togethers, along with his wife, Coni, and dog Nico.

He had a great love for music, especially jazz and Latin music. Michael will always be remembered as a friendly, kind and loving person.

Surviving are his devoted wife of 35 years, Carmen “Coni” (Quinones) Obester; his loving mother Ceil Obester; Step-Daughter Lisa McLean; beloved sisters Sue Maroney (Andy) and Linda Martinetti (Ron); four Step-Grandchildren; one nephew, and three nieces.

Mike was predeceased by his father, Gabriel Obester.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon July 3, followed by a Catholic Blessing. Cremation will be private.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.





