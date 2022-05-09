Life Story: Mary Halecki, A ‘Mom’ To All

Mary Halecki passed away on May 9 at her home in Somerset.

Mrs. Halecki was born in Newark and was raised in East Orange. She graduated from East Orange Catholic High School. She also lived in South Brunswick before moving to the Somerset section of Franklin Township in 2001.

Mrs. Halecki was a parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset. She volunteered her time generously with the Sisters of Charity, the Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School Parent Teacher Group and local Toy Drives and anywhere or anyone she could help! A “mom” to all!

She loved being a grandmother to both her grandson Jackson and her grand dog Javi. Her favorite times were spent surrounded by family.

Mrs. Halecki was predeceased in death by her parents James and Catherine “Shirley” Weiss and a sister Cathy Weiss.

She is survived by her husband Richard Halecki and her children Harry Schetlick and his wife Lori and Laura Schetlick and her partner John Williams. She is also survived by her brothers Jim Weiss, Tim Weiss and wife Linda, Christopher Weiss and wife Anna and sisters Claire Weiss and Eileen Woerner and husband Willie and her grandson Jackson.

Visiting will take place on from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. May 11 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. May 12 at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral mass at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. All services will conclude at church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to:

The Danielle House

160 Riverside Drive

Binghamton, New York 13905



