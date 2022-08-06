Life Story: Laverne Tellis-Stephens, 72; FHS Class of 1968

Mrs. Laverne Tellis-Stephens, a longtime resident of North Brunswick, passed away at home on August 1.

Laverne, affectionately known as “El-La”, was born May 13, 1950, to the Late Eva Mae Tellis-Griffin and George Cannon, in New Brunswick. She was 72 years old.

LaVerne was educated through the Franklin Township Public School System and graduated from Franklin High School in 1968. Afterward, she attended Middlesex County College.

She was previously employed at Littman Jewlers, as a diamondologist. LaVerne, prior to her death, was employed at both Brooks Warehouse and Stop & Shop, where she gave her service and time for over 30 years.

LaVerne, or “El-La,” was most defiantly a force to be reckoned with! She was loving, full of wisdom and gave it all straight with no chaser. Never did she waver in her availability to lend a listening ear and support. Out of six girls, she’d be the one most known to look and act like her mother, Mae. LaVerne was well-known for her famous potato salad, a staple at any family gathering. LaVerne was a lover of most sports, especially golf and softball. She too, was an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens and New York Yankees.

With Love, LaVerne leaves behind to cherish her memory her two children: Edward and Nikki Tellis. Her two stepdaughters: Rena Lingo and Ruth Walker. Her Siblings: Ms. Rosemary Griffin, Ms. Elaine Cooper, Mrs. Cecilia Lodge, Mr. Roger Griffin, and Mr. Claude Griffin (Novlette). The littlest ones to share in her memory: Her grandchildren: Morell Morand, Mahagoni McCaskill, Mulan Harris and Aziz Tellis. Her Great Grandchildren: Ayden and Zaveon Morand, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. August 12 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, with a service to follow at 11 a.m.

Internment will be at Franklin Memorial Park, 1800 Route 27, North Brunswick.







