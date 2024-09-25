Life Story: Julius Csepli, 79; Former Township Resident

Julius Csepli passed away on September 18 at Community Medical Center in Toms River. He was 79 years old.

Mr. Csepli was born in Hungary and came to United States from Austria in 1973. He settled in New Brunswick and raised his family in Franklin Township. He was self-employed as a machinist for many years and was able to enjoy his retirement in Florida before returning to New Jersey and residing in Manchester. He enjoyed fishing and doing yard work.

He was predeceased by his wife Maria in May of 2024. He was also predeceased by his brother Pista Csepli.

Mr. Csepli is survived by his sons Tom Csepli and his wife Patricia and Julius Csepli Jr., and his wife Melissa. He is also survived by his siblings, Frank Csepli, Maria Csepli, Baba Csepli, and Gabor Csepli, his grandchildren Dawn Holzinger and her husband Steven and Steven Amato and his wife Rebecca and his four great grandchildren Anthony, Chelsea, Jack and Annabell.

A funeral service and entombment will take place from 10-11 a.m. September 26 at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.



