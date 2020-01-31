Life Story: Hon. Leonard Arnold, Superior Court Judge

Judge Leonard Arnold passed away on January 29 at the Landow House in Rockville, Maryland.

Judge Arnold was born in Brooklyn and lived in Somerset for many years and West Windsor before moving to Maryland. He was a longtime member of Temple Beth El in Somerset.

He was a graduate of Harvard Law School and worked for AT&T as a Corporate Lawyer before opening his own practice, Arnold Law in Somerset. He was the Assistant Somerset County Prosecutor from 1970-1983 and was appointed Superior Court Judge of the State of New Jersey by Governor Thomas Kane in 1983. He acted as the Presiding Judge Civil and Presiding Judge Criminal for Somerset, Warren and Hunterdon Counties and was also appointed to the Appellate Division in 1999. He was the author of over forty editions of New Jersey Criminal Practice and Procedure.

Judge Arnold was pre-deceased by his wife Myrna in 2002.

He is survived by his son Kenneth Arnold and wife Cara of Florida, daughter Deborah Arnold and husband Chuck Marr of Maryland and Jonathan Arnold and wife Sharon of Livingston.

He is also survived by his sister Judith Mandel of California and his six grandchildren, Jeffrey, Rebecca, Brooke, Hallie, Steven and Jennifer.

A funeral service will take place at noon January 31 at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton St. Graveside services will follow at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Judge Arnold’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America at www.lupus.org



