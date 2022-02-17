Life Story: Heather Campbell Smith, 76; Member Of Clan Campbell Society

Heather Campbell Smith of Somerset, formerly from Colonie and Albany, New York, died on January 5.

Heather loved her family and her Scottish ancestry. She represented the Clan Campbell Society N.A. up and down the East Coast at the Scottish games and festivals.

Her husband, Lawrence “Larry” G. Smith, died on February 6, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Hamill Campbell, I and Margaret Elizabeth Halliday Campbell; and brothers, Hugh Hamill Campbell, II and Robert Campbell.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tara and Ryan Jimenez and their children, Kira & Isla of Cosa Mesa, CA; and stepsons, Mike & Laura Smith, their daughters, Brittany, Caitlyn, Sammy, Emily & Chelsey and five great-grandchildren of Chattanooga, TN, Keith Smith (with Trish Sclafani) and their children, Kristen, Kathleen, Kody and Kerry and two great-grandchildren of Princeton, Alex & Juli Smith with their son, Kieran “Ki” of Crawfordsville, IN and Christian Smith (with Melanie Zuzlock) with their son, Noah Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held in the spring.



