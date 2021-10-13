Life Story: Francis Villano, 85; Longtime Township Resident

Francis Villano passed away on Oct. 9 at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 85 years old.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, he will be greatly missed by many.

Villano was born in Carbondale, and graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School, where he was known to dance quite well. He worked locally before serving his country in the United States Army where he was stationed for a time at Kirch-Gons, Germany, in the same unit as Elvis Presley.

illano moved to New Jersey and worked at General Motors in Linden for 38 years. After marrying, he lived in Edison for 13 years before moving to Somerset in Franklin Township in 1978. He retired as a supervisor from GM then continued to work at Bedens Brook Club in Skillman. He was a member of Kendall Park Baptist Church where he was active in various ministries.

He was predeceased by his siblings and their spouses: John Villano, Thomas Villano and his wife, Jean; Mary Stashchak and her husband, Gene; Nancy Nadratowicz and her husband, John; Anna Mae Leo and her husband, Bobby; and granddaughter, Faith Audrey Villano.

Villano is survived by his wife, Audrey, of Somerset, and their children, Eric Villano and wife, Melissa, of Pittston; Timothy Villano and wife, Elizabeth, of Miami; Matthew Villano and his wife, Cheryl, of Doylestown; and Amy Villano-Spiller and her husband, Jeremy, of Hillsborough. He is also survived by his brother, Anthony Villano and his wife, Donna; sister-in-law, Lucille Villano; his grandchildren, Cassandra Hotton and husband, Erik; Tiffany Albarran and her husband, Frederick; Patrick Villano, Angela Villano, Megan Villano, Matthew Villano Jr. and Mason Villano; and his five great-grandchildren: Savannah, Charlotte and Tobias Albarran; and Patrick and Laura Hotton.

Frank was generous with his time and talents, always ready to lend a helping hand — affectionately referred to as “The Fix.” He was a hard-working man that did all he could to provide for his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a faithful servant of Christ with many church friends. Frank derived so much joy from spending time with his children and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and spouses, numerous nieces and nephews, and other family members and friends.

Visiting will take place 9-10 a.m. October 16 at Kendall Park Baptist Church followed by service at 10.

Burial will take place afterward at Scott Township Cemetery in Montdale. Please know all services will be taking place outdoors and the family respectfully requires attendees to wear masks and keep proper social distancing.

Contributions in Mr. Villano’s name may be made to the Kendall Park Baptist Church, 3583 New Jersey Route 27, Franklin Park, NJ 08823.



