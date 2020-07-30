Life Story: Elizabeth A. ‘Betty’ Havey, 97; Former President Of Cedar Wood Women’s Club

Elizabeth A. “Betty” Havey passed away peacefully on 28 at the age of 97, following a brief stay at Parker @ Somerset.

Elizabeth was born in Lincoln, Kansas to John and Myrtle Cannon. Following her marriage she moved to Mt. Vernon, New York and has lived in New Jersey since 1965.

She was a communicant of St. Matthias Church for many years before moving to Monroe Township. She was also a member of the Cedar Wood Women’s Club in Somerset for 55 years, serving as President from 1988-1990. She was an active volunteer for several years at local senior centers. Betty enjoyed her hobbies of gardening, flower arranging, sewing and quilting but most of all loved spending time with her family.

Her husband, John F. Havey died in 2010. She was also predeceased by her son, William Havey in 2017; her parents, John & Myrtle Cannon and her half-brother Paul Long.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Catherine of Somerset, Paul of Georgia and Elizabeth (husband, Richard) of Monroe Township; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. August 3 at St. Matthias RC Church, Somerset. Entombment will be held privately. All arrangements are under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

Donations in her loving memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.



