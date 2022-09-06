Life Story: Donna Donovan, 65; Longtime Township Resident

Donna Donovan, 65, passed away unexpectedly on September 1 at her home in Somerset.

Mrs. Donovan was born October 21, 1956, in Newton to the late Theron and Phyllis Gloria (Kucinski) Hyatt. Donna was raised in Branchville and resided in Succasunna and years later relocated to Franklin Township where she called home for 35 years.

Donna attended Pope John XXII High School in Sparta. She was a National Honors Society member and overall, a proud alumna. She continued her studies at Morris County Community College, where she received an Associate’s Degree.

For more than 20 years, Donna was a dedicated, hardworking employee for Hewlett-Packard.

Donna loved to collect and shop for antiques. You could find Donna lost in her books and rooting for the Giants on Sunday night football. Donna enjoyed motorcycle rides with her husband to New Hope, Pennsylvania. Above all, she cherished her time spent with her daughter and two granddaughters, who were the “light of her life.” She will be remembered for her boisterous laugh and kind heart.

She will be missed deeply.

She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, James Donovan of Somerset; their daughter, Laura Nale of Claysburg, Pa.; her brother, Dale Hyatt and his wife Donna of Piedmont, SC; her two granddaughters, Leah and Taylor; and her nephews, Benjamin and Aaron.

Cremation service will be held privately under the care of the Gleason Funeral Home.

Memorial service will be from 2 to 5 p.m. October 22 at the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.



