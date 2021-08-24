Life Story: Donna Bower, 58; Was Member Of Somerset Volunteer Fire Rescue Ladies Auxiliary

Donna Bower, 58, passed away suddenly on August 19 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Hamilton.

Donna was born June 4, 1963, in New Brunswick. She resided in Hightstown for many years and was previously from Somerset.

Donna was a cosmetologist for Tresses Design Studio and worked part-time at the Hightstown High School cafeteria. She was also a former member of the Somerset Volunteer Fire Rescue Ladies Auxiliary. Donna loved looking through the ShopRite flyer and was eager to receiving the flyer every week. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed watching the hummingbirds coming to her feeder. Donna loved visiting Ocean Beach, NJ every year with her family. Above all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her father, Donald Wilbur.

She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Karl Bower Sr.; her mother, Janet Wilbur; her daughter, Tara Krakowski and her husband Scott; her son, Karl Bower Jr. and his companion Kristy Tamburr; her brother, Kevin Wilbur; her sister, Pamela Terebey and her husband George. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Hunter, and Harper; her niece, Jennifer and her nephews, Jeffery, Jason, Matthew, Zachary, and Frankie Gianotto IV.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, August 24th from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873.

Funeral services will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 25th at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial and committal service will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.

At the request of the family, all who wish to attend the funeral services are asked to kindly wear a face covering.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mrs. Donna Bower’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org or to the Hightstown FOP Lodge 140, 415A Mercer Street, Hightstown, NJ 08520 (kindly attention to Jerry Meca).



