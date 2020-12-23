Life Story: Carole Keri, 84; Longtime Township Resident

Carole Keri, 84, passed away on December 23 at Foothill Acres Nursing Home in Hillsborough.

Mrs. Keri was born October 17, 1936 in Milltown to the late David and Nell Coffey. She relocated to Franklin Township, where she was a lifelong resident.

Carole was active in the Franklin Township School PTA. In her later years, she was a school bus driver and a manager for Riverview Transportation. Above all, Carole loved raising and spend time with her five children, twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Mrs. Keri is predeceased by her loving husband, Charles Keri; her brothers, Ronald, Warren, Carlton Coffey and her sisters, Claudia, Rheata and Adelyn.

She is survived by her five children, Charles Jr. and his wife Karen Keri, Craig and his wife Jean Keri, Christopher and his wife Darlene Keri, Carl and his wife Theresa Keri, Colleen and her husband Scott Chiocchi. She is also survived by her grandchildren who she loved dearly; Jeanna, Christina, Amanda, Jazlyne, Stephanie, Carl Jr, Christopher Jr, Alicia, Charlie, Anthony, Steven, Jadyn and her great-grandchildren, Destiny, Bentley, Rocco, Ella and CJ.

Friends and family may visit on Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 8:00 to 9:30 A.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ. Followed by a 10:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial at St Mary of Mt Virgin Church, New Brunswick. Interment and committal services will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Brunswick.



