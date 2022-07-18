Life Story: Carmen Luisa Gonzalez Monsegur, 96; Was Nurse

Carmen Luisa Gonzalez Monsegur of Franklin Park passed away on July 16 at home surrounded by loved ones, the day after her 96th birthday.

Doña Luisa was born in Lares, Puerto Rico and was raised in Maricao. She had 11 brothers and sisters. Her family worked a coffee farm in Maricao, in the western mountains of Puerto Rico. She wanted to be a nurse and to live in a less rural area, so she moved to the City of Aguadilla to study for four years and work her entire career.

She worked as a Registered Nurse for the Government of Puerto Rico, often dealing with the difficult cases like TB and Polio and the English speaking patients; her favorite was working with pediatrics and maternity. Doña Luisa was known for her love of people and willingness to help others in need, often visiting patients in their homes for treatments.

For many years, she traveled between Aguadilla and her daughter Zulma’s house until she finally settled for good in Franklin Park in 2003.

Doña Luisa is survived by her husband, Reinaldo Suarez-Ugarte; daughter Edda Suarez of Perth Amboy, daughter Zulma Suarez and Son-in-law Jim Lynch of Franklin Park and several of her brothers and sisters, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. July 21 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.

Burial to follow in Holy Cross Burial Park & Mausoleum in Jamesburg.



