Life Story: Barbara Jensen, Former Township Teacher Of The Year

Mrs. Barbara Jensen passed away on November 28, surrounded by her two loving daughters.

Barbara was born in Quincy, Massachusetts and graduated from Quincy High School. It was during these years as a young woman that she developed a love for children as a babysitter. With her goal focused on becoming a teacher, she went on to further her education and obtained her bachelor’s degree from New England College in New Hampshire, and then a master’s degree in Education & Curriculum Development from University of Connecticut.

She was employed as an elementary school teacher in Norwich, CT before moving to Somerset. She then worked in the Franklin Township Public School system for over 25 years before retiring.

Barbara was very involved with the community, spearheading an after-school program for middle-schoolers, focused on positivity and finding one’s personal strength. She was a wonderful mentor and helped to carve the path for many young teachers. Twice, she was awarded Franklin Township’s “Teacher of the Year” and was recognized as Somerset County’s “Outstanding Woman of the Year” in 1996.

Barbara loved her family deeply and was incredibly involved in the lives of her grandchildren. From cheering them on at sporting events to helping them with homework, from bringing them on movie dates to driving them to their various activities; she was always eager to help and be a part of their lives. Beyond her family, she had a beautiful network of long-time friends who spanned the country. Each and every day, she went out of her way to make others feel special with a kind word or shared opinion.

She enjoyed traveling extensively. Her journeys took her to multiple countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, along with her favorite trip of all, a cruise to Alaska. She loved anything to do with New England – the beaches, the food, and especially the family visits to Cape Cod, Maine and Groton Long Point.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband Richard in 1983. She was also predeceased by her older brother, Richard and twin brother, Bruce Hunter.

She is survived by her daughters Robbin Joseph and her husband Robert and Heather Matthews and her husband Gregory. She is also survived by her sister Martha Santoro and her husband Richard, grandchildren Nicholas, Sean, Daniel, Lauren and Logan and sister-in-law Maryse Jensen. In addition, she was a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. December 7 at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Sand Hill Road in Monmouth Junction. Graveside services will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Somerset.

Contributions in Mrs. Jensen’s name may be made to the Richard and Paul Jensen Art Scholarship Award Fund at the Norwich Free Academy, 321 Broadway, Norwich CT 06360.



