Life Story: Archie Lenard Jones, 78; Navy Veteran, J&J Researcher

Archie Lenard Jones of Somerset passed away September 6 at Princeton Medical Center due to cardiac arrest as a complication of Pneumonia. Archie was born in Plainfield in 1944 and was 78 years old.

Archie is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Clare LeCompte Jones, his son, Christopher LeCompte Jones and wife Stephanie of Kendall Park, as well as two beloved granddaughters, Rose and Ava, who he loved with all of his heart and soul. Also surviving are two loving Sisters, Charlotte Diener (Paul) of Mesa, Arizona and Lorraine Wilcox (Kevin) of Prescott, Tennessee as well as many cousins and nephews.

Archie was a creative person, avid reader and computer technology aficionado with a keen mind and broad scope of interests.

Archie was a proud veteran of the United States Navy where he served as a Corpsman (Medic) at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas as well as NSA Naples, Italy. Archie loved Naples and returned many times to visit after his service.

After his Honorable Discharge from the Navy, Archie attended Rutgers University where he studied as a Journalism Major. Following several years working as an Inhalation Therapist at both St. Peters and Somerset Hospitals, he went on to have a 30-year career at Johnson & Johnson in Research and Development. At J&J, Archie was credited with and contributed to several patents in consumer products and processes. He was very proud to receive a J&J Creativity Award for one of his many inventions in 1991.

After retirement, Archie enjoyed spending time with his wife and family as well as nature, camping, travel, music, art and speaking with many different people from diverse backgrounds.

For the last six years, Archie assisted in raising his two beloved granddaughters, Rose and Ava to whom he was known as “Peepa.” Archie will be greatly missed by his family who loved him very much.

Graveside services with Military Honors will take place 11:30 a.m. September 22 in Washington Crossings National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940.



