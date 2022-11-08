Quantcast

Life Story: Abraham Jacob Mukalel, 79; Daughter Lives In Township

Added by Bill Bowman on November 7, 2022.
Abraham Jacob Mukalel passed away on November 4 in New City, New York. He was 79.

Born in Kerala, India, he immigrated to the United States in 2016.

He served in the Indian Army and after his voluntary retirement from the Army, he worked in Human Resources in Nashik, India.

Abraham was an active member of his church and known for his kind heart, helpful nature, and great sense of humor. He had many friends, loved gardening, and was a great cook. He loved traveling to new places and most of all spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife, Philomena; daughters, Gladys John of New City, New York, and Iris Mukalel of Somerset; Sons-in-Law John Thankachan and Denik Joseph and eight grandchildren: Cyrus, Cyril, Clare, Abigail, Sean, Elijah, Daniel, and Naomi.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 11th at 9 AM at the Gleason Funeral Home,
1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, followed by an 11 AM Mass at St. Matthias RC Church, Somerset, and entombment in Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway. For those wishing to attend the visitation at the funeral home virtually via Zoom please click HERE and enter passcode 253287.

