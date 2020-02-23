Lady Warriors Dominate Colonials For Big Win

Lady Warrior Onoseta Ufuah goes up for two of her nine points in the February 22 game against Morristown.

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors didn’t just outscore the Morristown Colonials in their 59-28 win February 22, they out-hustled and out-thought them, too.

Whether it was fighting for an offensive rebound, forcing a turnover or finding an open player in a scrum, the Lady Warriors were firing on all cylinders.

A good thing, since tournament play begins next week.

The Colonials had the lead once, at the game’s beginning, for less than a minute. After breaking a 2-2 tie, the Lady Warriors controlled the rest of the game.

Franklin ended the first quarter up 10-2, then piled on in the second, leaving for the locker room with a comfortable 23-11 lead.

The second half was much more of the same; the Lady Warriors ended the third with a 41-20 lead.

At one point in the third quarter, senior twins Keona and Kennady Schenck traded treys, bringing their teammates to their feet.

Keona Schenck led all scorers with 14 points, followed by Kennady with 11 points. Senior Onoseta Ufuah scored nine points.

Junior Kyierah Dempsy-Toney scored six points, junior Morgan Jones and freshman Alyssa Pecorella scored five points each – with a trey for Pecorella – and freshman Gissell Gamble scored four points.

Freshman Tarae Jackson scored three points, and junior Erica Jackson scored two points.

Following are some scenes from the game: