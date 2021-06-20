Jersey Cyclone Brewing Company Introduces Two New Brews With Party

Jersey Cyclone co-owner Jan Chwiedosiuk pours a cold one June 19 during the brewery’s “coming out” party for two new varieties.

Owners of the township’s microbrewery extended their two-year anniversary celebration on June 19 on the occasion of introducing two new beers.

The new brews are called Silent Reflection and Tropical Alliance, and are available on tap and in cans and bottles at the brewery’s 14 Worlds Fair Drive location.

Jan Chwiedosiuk, the brewery’s co-owner, said the Silent Reflection brew is a “10.3 percent Belgian quadrupel” that features creme Brulee as well as the “classic Belgian notes.”

The second new brew is called Tropical Alliance, an 8.8 percent Citra-Mosaic which features double dry hops and double IPA.

“You’ll get huge, huge fruit notes coming through as well as citrusy notes,” Chwiedosiuk said. “We wanted to make a beer that showcased both hops. We brought the bitterness down on a double IPA, so it’s super drinkable.”

To continue the feel of the brewery’s second anniversary, celebrated several months ago, Chwiedosiuk and his partner, Brian Teel, brought back two of the bands from that early Spring party, the aptly named “Lunch Hour Six Pack” and “Lenox Underground.”

Business since the easing of pandemic restrictions is “on the upswing,” Chwiedosiuk said. “We’re very fortunate to have the awesome customer base that we do … we’re getting people coming from further and further out to try the brewery.”



