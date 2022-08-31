Investigation Underway Into Toddler’s Death In Car

A woman prays after leaving flowers on the property of the family whose toddler died in a car parked in the driveway on August 30.

The death of a toddler in a car parked on Summerall Road on August 30 is under investigation by authorities.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office released basic details, saying only that a child fatality had occurred in the township and that it was being investigated by Prosecutor’s and Franklin Township Police detectives.

“Authorities have notified the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office who will be responding to conduct the investigation,” said the statement from Deputy Chief Frank Roman, from the Prosecutor’s Office. “No further details will be released at this time while investigators conduct their investigation.”

Treana Huntley, who lives across the street from where the toddler was found, said she witnessed the parents’ reactions when they realized their child was in the car.

“I heard the dad start screaming uncontrollably, and I heard the mom really sobbing,” she said. “They were just screaming in pain and anguish. She collapsed to the ground and he went over to console her.”

“It was gut-wrenching, almost made me want to break into tears,” she said. “As a mother, just hearing that pain from another mother, it was very hurtful to hear. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody.”

Huntley said the incident occurred sometime before 2:20 p.m.

Huntley described the family as “beautiful.”

“I would see them all the time,” she said. “Very nice family.”

She said the death has struck the entire neighborhood.

“This whole block was very emotional,” she said.

Huntley praised Franklin Township Police and the emergency medical personnel who responded to the tragedy.

“Just to see the EMS team and the police officers consoling the mom the way they were, it just speaks to the tight knit community that Franklin Township is,” she said.

Published reports said the car in which the toddler was found was removed by authorities.

Huntley said she could see police tape around and inside the car before it was taken away.

The Franklin Reporter was among several reporters who spoke to Huntley:





