In Your Opinion: ‘Yes Virginia, There Is A Grinch’

By Arnold W. Schmidt, Somerset.

Yes, Virginia, there is a Grinch. Your friends who believe he is a “stable genius” are wrong. They have been overwhelmed by his constant self-flattery, self-aggrandizement, and self-promotion. In this great world of ours, this Grinch is a mere insect; an ant, in his intellect; as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.

Prior to the incumbency of this Grinch you may have never believed in the devil. But the devil is in the details. Previously there was faith, poetry, and romance to make tolerable this existence. Now we have little enjoyment or hope except in the sense of changes to come. That eternal light with which childhood fills the world will not be extinguished.

Alas! Yes, Virginia, there is a Grinch. He exists as certainly as that of his love and devotion to himself. How happy would the world be if we had a Grinch who did not see fit to rejoice in the hundreds of thousands of people, under his reign, that have lost their health care insurance due to his spiteful policies?

Not believe in the Grinch! Just pay attention to his supporters, who don’t all necessarily like him, but they enjoy his tax breaks for the wealthy at the expense of the poor. The poor he has taken food stamps away from so our children go to school hungry.

Not believe in the Grinch you say! Listen to how he has disrespectfully tap-danced, with his “bone spur-filled feet” on the honor of our intelligence agencies, our foreign and domestic service personnel, military personnel; POWs, deceased heroes, and their Gold Star Families.

Not believe in the Grinch! Know how he has disrespected people of color. How he has disparaged the LGBTQ community. The immigrant communities as though they are not worthy of being Americans. He is a misogynistic, racist, anti-Semitic, white supremacist and a compulsive liar.

Nobody could have conceived of the disrespect this Grinch could have rained down on what was previously the most respected country in the world. His denial of climate change has converged with his reduction of regulations that protected us in the workplace as well as in our parks and open spaces. Alas! Now our air and water quality is diminished so he can protect the bottom line of his corporate donors, polluters and friends.

Not believe in the Grinch! How can you deny he exists when he blatantly and enthusiastically rips children of all ages away from their parents for months at a time? He ignores our Constitution and proclaims he can do anything he wants because he is the Grinch! He declares our free press is the enemy of the state, completely ignoring the First Amendment.

The most real things in the world are those that both children and adults can see. But until now, nobody could have conceived of a Grinch so out of control, so feared by his political sycophants, that they would close their eyes to his behavior so that they can assure their own political power and positions are safe.

Yes, Virginia, there is a Grinch. But there is also hope and faith, poetry and love in the people of this still great nation of ours who will see the light. The cloud will eventually be lifted. But to accomplish this we must all work together so that our country will once again be the guiding light for so many other nations, and the people of the world.

Yes, Virginia, there is a Grinch, but there is also a Santa Clause! And that Santa Clause is us, “We the People”, believers in our Constitution, believers in science, in fairness, free speech, in equality, liberty and justice for all.





