In Your Opinion: Tell The Township Council Your Feelings On Skate Park

By Bill Connell, Somerset.

I am a citizen member of The Open Space Committee. Last night (July 20) we had a lively video meeting and debated to replace the Skate Park at Middlebush Park or do something else with the space like a Spray Ground (a small area with water features). In this letter I am not speaking for the whole committee, but as a citizen member; I feel I should at least stir the pot.

Among the many charges of the Open Space Committee, we have the ability to add quality of life assets to our properties, the most obvious one being playgrounds. They are so safe these days; boring. I miss the sheet-metal slides and giant sea-saw at Colonial Park, but I digress.

Organized sports, or even theatre, have at least one or more passionate adults to advocate for them when money is available. As a committee member, this makes it easier to make a decision on what to do, because people are articulating the need.

Things like Skate Parks Or Spray Grounds do not have a well-organized advocate. This is when public participation becomes very important for someone like me. I love respectful debate and last night was a good example. If you have an opinion on this, please reach out to the Township Council. A muse on Facebook does not count. You need to communicate directly to the governing body.

Last nights OSAC meeting was fun and engaging and would have been more so if it was in person, I am looking forward to it. Current events, though, are curbing my enthusiasm. Be safe, get vaccinated.



