In Your Opinion: Support The Franklin Athletics Booster Club

By Marisa Gallagher and TyWanna Cotten, Co-Presidents, Franklin Athletics Booster Club

Franklin Athletics Booster Club will be hosting a Mattress Fundraiser at Mattress Warehouse, 3321 Brunswick Pike Lawrenceville, on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All items in the store will be discounted 30 percent to 70 percent off retail pricing, and Franklin Athletics Booster Club will receive a percentage of each sale.

Get yourself a good night’s sleep with a new mattress and support our Franklin High School student athletes! Your back and our athletes thank you for your support!

If you cannot make it to our in-person sale, there will be an online sale starting April 17. Simply visit www.sleephappens.com and use password: FRANKLIN2022.

Franklin Athletics Booster Club is an all-volunteer organization that helps to raise funds to pay for things that are not covered in the district budget. Examples of past purchases include, but are not limited to: new championship banners in the gym, new chairs for our winter sports teams to use, and Easy-Up canopies available for use by any team in need.

Each year we award $4,000 in scholarships to graduating student athletes, we also celebrate our graduating seniors with commemorative programs, and gifts after each season. We promote school spirit by selling Warrior gear and many other things.

If you would like more information about the Franklin Athletics Booster club, please contact us at franklinwabc@gmail.com or follow our Facebook page at Franklin Booster.



