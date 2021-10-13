Quantcast

In Your Opinion: Clearing Up A Past Letter

Added by Bill Bowman on October 13, 2021.
Saved under Speak Out!

By Bill Connell, Somerset.

 This is a a rehash of a letter I wrote previously. My previous submission was too open-ended for some who read it.  That was my goal, but it led to an uncomfortable exchange I need to address and maybe clarify.

On a funny note, what is wrong with you people? Most readers only wanted to know who said, “poopy head”?  Nobody really said that specifically, but I have been to too many meetings where criticism was devoid of any real content. I am sure I have been guilty of this at some point as well.

It was noted I criticized and complimented our current Township Council.  That is correct. You can do both. For instance, at most council meetings our Mayor Phil Kramer has the personality of a lawn ornament, some may call this professional, but boring. On the other hand, my Councilman Carl Wright shows a lot more personality.   During a budget hearing he made such a scene advocating for sidewalks I came to the next meeting and gave him an Oscar award.  I admire his tenacity, but sometimes he goes a little over the top.  

Parenting has been an adventure. I am a much more enlightened person through my children, but it hasn’t always been easy. One time my daughter gave me an impressive 20-minute lecture on LGBQ and personal pronouns.  At the end, in a complete Dad move I said. “oh, so they are gay?”  She rolled her eyes, walked way and called me a reprobate. It is times like these I realize I am no longer pushing my kids forward, they are taking along for the ride.

In my previous comments about the Board of Education, some presumed I was supporting Pat Stanley. That assumption is not correct.  Her record implies she does not belong on the BOE at all. I advocate questioning the process, but you can’t be less enlightened than the children you are leading. A lot of times the Board of Ed policies are way behind what children have already resolved.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!