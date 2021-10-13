In Your Opinion: Clearing Up A Past Letter

By Bill Connell, Somerset.

This is a a rehash of a letter I wrote previously. My previous submission was too open-ended for some who read it. That was my goal, but it led to an uncomfortable exchange I need to address and maybe clarify.

On a funny note, what is wrong with you people? Most readers only wanted to know who said, “poopy head”? Nobody really said that specifically, but I have been to too many meetings where criticism was devoid of any real content. I am sure I have been guilty of this at some point as well.

It was noted I criticized and complimented our current Township Council. That is correct. You can do both. For instance, at most council meetings our Mayor Phil Kramer has the personality of a lawn ornament, some may call this professional, but boring. On the other hand, my Councilman Carl Wright shows a lot more personality. During a budget hearing he made such a scene advocating for sidewalks I came to the next meeting and gave him an Oscar award. I admire his tenacity, but sometimes he goes a little over the top.

Parenting has been an adventure. I am a much more enlightened person through my children, but it hasn’t always been easy. One time my daughter gave me an impressive 20-minute lecture on LGBQ and personal pronouns. At the end, in a complete Dad move I said. “oh, so they are gay?” She rolled her eyes, walked way and called me a reprobate. It is times like these I realize I am no longer pushing my kids forward, they are taking along for the ride.

In my previous comments about the Board of Education, some presumed I was supporting Pat Stanley. That assumption is not correct. Her record implies she does not belong on the BOE at all. I advocate questioning the process, but you can’t be less enlightened than the children you are leading. A lot of times the Board of Ed policies are way behind what children have already resolved.



