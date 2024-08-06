ICNA Relief USA Set To Distribute School Supplies

More than 30 ICNA Relief USA volunteers have packed 1,200 backpacks full of school supplies.

The backpacks were filled during the organization’s 2024 Back2School Mega event with pencils, notebooks, and folders at the organization’s Somerset office.

The backpacks will be distributed to underserved school children at various locations across New Jersey, including Somerset, Edison, Atlantic City, Jersey City, Elizabeth, and Newark.

Here are some scenes from the event, supplied by ICNA USA:







