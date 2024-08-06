Quantcast

ICNA Relief USA Set To Distribute School Supplies

Added by Bill Bowman on August 6, 2024.
Saved under Community Building, Schools

More than 30 ICNA Relief USA volunteers have packed 1,200 backpacks full of school supplies.

The backpacks were filled during the organization’s 2024 Back2School Mega event with pencils, notebooks, and folders at the organization’s Somerset office.

The backpacks will be distributed to underserved school children at various locations across New Jersey, including Somerset, Edison, Atlantic City, Jersey City, Elizabeth, and Newark.

Here are some scenes from the event, supplied by ICNA USA:



Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …