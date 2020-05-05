Homicide Victim Identified As 27-Year-Old Park Street Man

Authorities said on May 5 that that the man found dead near a Park Street home in late April was 27-year-old Duane S. Banks of Park Street.

Banks was identified during an autopsy conducted by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. The Examiner also ruled the death a homicide, the release said.

Banks’ body was found after township police received a 9-1-1 call of suspicious activity at a Park Street home at about 6:38 p.m. on April 29, according to the release.

Responding officers were told that a body was seen in the wooded area near the house, the release said. Officers found Banks’ body shortly after.

The release did not say whether Banks lived in the house near which he was found, nor did it say how he was killed.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that Banks was the intended victim, the release said. Authorities are not releasing any more information to the public “in an attempt to maintain the integrity of the on-going homicide investigation,” the release said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPitapp. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



