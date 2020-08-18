Highland Park Man Arrested In Township On Drug Charges

A 31-year-old Highland Park man was arrested in the township’s Somerset section on drug-related charges.

The man was arrested after a brief chase on August 5, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Little information was provided in the release. The arrest was the result of a three-month investigation, during which time the man sold heroin and cocaine to undercover detectives in Somerset County, according to the release.

No information was given on how many of those sales were conducted in Franklin Township.

At the time of his arrest, the man was found with about 2,500 wax folds containing suspected heroin, the release said.

The investigation revealed another approximately 3,710 wax folds containing heroin, with a street value of about $8,360, and less than a half-ounce of cocaine.

The man was charged with 2nd Degree Possession of CDS (Heroin) with the Intent to Distribute, 2nd Degree Distribution of Heroin, 3rd Degree Distribution of Cocaine, and 4th Degree Resisting Arrest by Flight, according to the release.

The man was lodged in the Somerset County Jail, Somerville, pending a bail detention hearing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 231-7100, or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate does not release the names of defendants until their case has been adjudicated.



