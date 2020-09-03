Hamper Kitty Ready for Her Forever Home

Meet Hamper Kitty! She is between 7-9 years of age and was found abandoned on the side of the road in a hamper during a snowstorm. There are times when she enjoys being petted, but she also needs you to know that she is an independent thinker and sometimes there’s some serious catitude beneath the pretty exterior. Hamper Kitty can go to a single pet home with older children only. She is looking for a great couch to call her own as she approaches her senior years. Hamper qualifies for our Seniors for Seniors Program whereby her adoption fee will be waived if she is adopted by a person 60 years of age or older.

COVID-19 PROTOCOL: Adoptions will be done by appointment only. If you see a pet you are interested in, please call the Franklin Township Animal Shelter at 732-873-2500 ext 6255 and leave a message with your name, phone number, and the name of the pet you are interested in. You must leave a message so that an appointment can be scheduled.

The adoption fee is $60 per pet with additional discounts available for adopting two animals together. All animals from the Franklin Township Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on all age-appropriate shots prior to adoption. Cats have also been tested for feline leukemia and FIV.

All information is supplied by the Franklin Animal Shelter, 475 DeMott Lane, Somerset, next to the municipal building. Shelter hours are 12-3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 12-6 p.m. Saturdays. The shelter phone number is (732) 873-2500, ext. 6255. They can also be reached by email at katie.nordhaus@twp.franklin.nj.us, and you may visit their Web site.