FTPD Police Blotter

Added by Bill Bowman on September 27, 2022.
September 18, 2022 – September 24, 2022

09/18/2022

A business on Easton Avenue reported a theft of $38.00 worth of gas during the early afternoon hours. The suspect, described as a black female, drove away after payment was requested by the gas attendant. She told the employee to remove the $38.00 from his paycheck prior to fleeing. 

A suspect, described as a white male, fled a business located on Easton Avenue with a shopping cart full of energy drinks valued at $712.00. The suspect left the stolen goods behind in the parking lot once he was confronted by a loss prevention officer.

09/19/2022

A business located on Elizabeth Avenue was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. A white male suspect fled the store with $721.00 worth of medication after being confronted by loss prevention personnel. 

09/20/2022

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) smashed the front door and stole prescription drugs. The suspect(s) fled the area prior to police arrival.

A Passaic resident reported the theft of a package mailed to a business located on Rt. 27. The unknown suspect(s) made away with contents valued at $413.00. 

A 28-year-old Somerset man was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants during an unwanted person investigation. The defendant was processed and transported to Middlesex County Jail without incident. 

09/21/2022

A business located on Somerset Street was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. The suspect, described as a white female, concealed an unknown amount of energy drinks in personal baggage. When confronted by an employee she advised them to call the police and fled the store. 

09/22/2022

A business located out of Mechanicsburg, PA had one of their trailers stolen from the area of Howard Avenue during the overnight hours. The landscaping trailer was valued at $30,000.00. The suspect(s) is unknown. 

A business located on Hamilton Street was the victim of a shoplifting on 09/05/22. The three suspects, one Hispanic male and two Hispanic females, stole $1,209.00 worth of merchandise.

A business located on Hamilton Street was the victim of a shoplifting on 09/20/22. The suspect, described as a black male, stole $66.00 worth of merchandise. 

A 29-year-old Carteret man was arrested by Woodbridge PD for outstanding warrants out of Franklin Twp. The defendant was released by Franklin Twp. PD pending a court appearance. 

09/23/2022

A county park located in Franklin Twp. was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) caused damage to bushes, grass, and a park bench. The damage was estimated to be $2,000.00.

A 28-year-old Ewing woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Franklin Twp. during a dispute investigation. She was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail without incident. 

A residential fire was reported in the area of Girard Avenue during the early evening hours. Patrol and local fire companies responded. The fire was extinguished without incident and deemed non-suspicious by a fire inspector. There were no injuries reported. 

A 23-year-old Orange man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Union Twp., NJ during noise complaint investigation in the area of Staudt Court. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance. 

During a suspicious person investigation at a local hotel,a 48-year-old Windham, NH man was found to have a $100.00 warrant out of Jersey City, NJ. He was provided a NJ Bail Recognizance Form and released. 

09/24/2022

A smoking vehicle was reported in the area of Franklin Boulevard during the afternoon hours. A local fire company was able to prevent further damage and/or fire without incident.

