FTPD Officers To Be Sworn In At Council Meeting

Ten recently promoted Franklin Township Police Department officers will be ceremonially sworn in at the December 8 Township Council meeting.

There are three new lieutenants and seven new sergeants who will be sworn in during the meeting.

Those being sworn in as lieutenant are Robert Ellis, Jolanda Lacewell, and Lloyd Fredericks.

Those being sworn in as sergeants are Daniel Lyons, Vincent Wilson, ReBecca Lea, Stacey Grant, Deyo Swartz, Richard Livingston, and James Raics.

The Council meeting, which is held virtually, begins at 7 p.m. To view and participate, click here.

Public Safety Director Quovella Spruill said during a December 8 “Tuesday Night Talk” on Facebook that the department is “making history, because we have not had an African-American lieutenant since 1991, and we are promoting two this month,” referring to Lacewell and Fredericks.

The department has also hired eight new officers in the past two months, Spruill said, “so if you see them out and about, they look spanking new, say hello to them.”



